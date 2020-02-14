Baroda defeated defending champions Vidarbha by three wickets in the final of the Cooch Behar Trophy – Indian domestic cricket’s premier Under-19 tournament – on Friday.

Having won the toss and elected to bat first at the VCA stadium in Nagpur, Vidarbha were bowled out for 218, with new-ball bowler Archan Kothari picking a five-wicket haul.

In reply, Baroda gained a healthy first-innings lead by posting 355 runs on the back of Shashwat Rawat’s 105.

Vidarbha were then bowled out for 248 in their second innings, with Kothari adding another four wickets to his tally.

Needing 112 to win, Baroda were in deep trouble as Harsh Dubey’s four-for reduced them to 85/7. But Parikshit Patidar (17) and Ashutosh Das (15) put on an unbeaten stand for the eighth wicket to take their team home.

Right-arm pacer Kothari was declared the player of the match for his match haul of nine wickets.