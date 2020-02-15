Premier League reigning champions Manchester City were dealt a big blow on Friday when Uefa announced that the club had been banned from European competitions for the next two seasons for “serious financial fair-play breaches.”
The verdict was immediately contested by the club, who announced they were appealing the suspension to the Court of Arbitration for Sport “at the earliest opportunity”. However as things stand, the English club’s next match against Real Madrid becomes even more crucial.
Guardiola’s City outfit currently sit second in the Premier League table, meaning that the fourth Champions League slot available for English teams would likely go to the fifth-placed club this term.
Sheffield United, promoted to the top flight last year, sit in fifth.
City’s plight stunned many, but even as questions arose, social media was dominated by jokes about the club. Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted.