Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones captured the Slam Dunk Contest by beating out Orlando Magic big man Aaron Gordon in a six-dunk display.

“It was great, a great competition,” said Jones, who won by one point.

Jones ran from the opposite three-point line and jumped from 13 feet and slammed in a left handed dunk for his narrow victory.

It was a long-awaited dunk contest title for Jones to win on an epic All-Star Saturday night. Jones and Gordon needed two extra dunks each in the final round before deciding a winner, Jones prevailing 48-47 in the one that determined who left with the trophy.

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield won the Three-Point Contest and Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo defeated Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis in the Skills Challenge.

The Slam Dunk Contest was one to remember as it was a matter of inches. Gordon, who had lost to Zach LaVine in Toronto four years ago, picked the 7ft 5in Taco Fall to come out for his last dunk.

Gordon, needing 49 to win contest, jumped over Fall but did not clear him entirely and got only 47.

“Tallest dude in the gym.” Gordon said. “Jumping over somebody 7-5 and dunking it, it’s no easy feat. What’d I get, a 47? Come on, man. What are we doing?”

Before the final, most players used props in the first round. Gordon decided to go over Chance The Rapper for a slam, Jones had a birthday cake as he was celebrating his 23rd.

Off the side of the backboard. 360. Windmill. AG. 🌀🌪️ pic.twitter.com/FWcUyFIBJR — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2020

Milwaukee’s Pat Connaughton jumped over Bucks teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo and kissed the ball off the glass before his second dunk.

Dwight Howard of the Los Angeles Lakers brought back his Superman dunk from years ago as well.

Jones and Gordon were the two finalists from the first round but former outscored the latter to win the trophy.

