Big cricketing countries like India, Australia and England need to do more to help other nations develop, Steve Waugh was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Sharing his view on the ‘Big Three’ model – in which the cricket board of India, Australia and England get the lion’s share of the International Cricket Council’s revenues – Waugh said that there needs to be a change for the sport to grow globally.

“There is no point having it (‘Big Three’ model) if you just have three strong nations,” he said. “We have to develop countries like Zimbabwe, Ireland, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Money needs to go to those countries too. I understand it’s a business and the ‘Big 3’ want more than everyone else, but if they want the game to thrive and survive, you definitely have to share and develop other countries,” added the 54-year-old.

Waugh had earlier expressed his happiness at India’s agreement to play a day-night Test in Australia later this year.

“It is great. It is a great opportunity, a great spectacle. One will never forget playing a day-night Test in Australia. It’s got a fantastic atmosphere. It is a new challenge and a chance for the greats of this generation to tick that box for them,” he was quoted as saying PTI at the sidelines of the Laureus Awards ceremony in Berlin.

Waugh believes day-night Test matches are good for the game and should become a regular feature. “If you score a hundred or pick five wickets in a day-night Test, it goes down in the annals of history. It’s how you look at it either it is a challenge or too hard. I’m sure India will see it as a challenge. It’s good for world cricket and I am glad that India have agreed to play,” he said.