Debutant Kyle Jamieson kick-started his Test career with the prize wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli to peg India back on the opening morning of the first Test against India in Wellington on Friday.

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl on a green wicket under breezy, overcast conditions.

Tim Southee dismissed Prithvi Shaw after a brisk cameo with an absolute ripper. Pujara joined Mayank Agarwal in the middle as India finished the first hour without further damage but Jamieson struck in his first spell. Pujara edged one to the ‘keeper and was soon followed by captain Kohli, who chased a wide delivery outside offstump.

Ajinkya Rahane (19*) and Agarwal (29*) rebuilt after those blows to take India to 79/3 at lunch on day one.

“It’s a bit soft on top but it has that green tinge so hopefully we make an impact with the ball,” captain Kane Williamson said.

India skipper Kohli said he would also have bowled had the toss gone his way.

“It’s a no-brainer on day one. It’s going to be overcast all day. That said, the pitch looks better than it was two days ago with a lot of the grass taken off,” Kohli said.

Immediately after the toss the covers were briefly put on the wicket as a light shower passed over the Basin Reserve ground but the match got underway on time.

Jamieson made his Test debut for New Zealand in what will be the 100th Test for senior batsman Ross Taylor.

Both sides are playing one spinner in the match with Ajaz Patel starting for New Zealand and Ravichandran Ashwin preferred over Ravindra Jadeja in the India line up.

Kohli also selected Rishabh Pant ahead of Wriddhiman Saha for the much-debated wicket-keeper batsman slot. Pant has not played on the current tour of New Zealand so far despite being part of both the ODI and T20I series,

Kohli’s team are unbeaten so far (winning all their matches) in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.

Although India are ranked the number one Test nation in the world, they don’t have the best record historically in New Zealand conditions where they have won just one of 16 Tests in the past 30 years.

They have only won once in Wellington and that was 52 years ago and their last appearance at the Basin Reserve, in 2014, ended in a draw.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult

India: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Aleem Dar (PAK)

TV Umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

(With AFP inputs)