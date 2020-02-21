FIH Pro League hockey, India vs Australia live: Another stern test awaits Manpreet Singh and Co
India take on defending champions Australia in the first of the two games on Friday.
Live updates
6.30 pm: India have had a dream start to their FIH Pro League hockey campaign with two impressive wins over Netherlands before sharing the spoils with world champions Belgium with one win and a loss in the second round.
Despite the defeat in their last outing, the Indian team would be high on confidence simply because of the way they have played in the competition so far.
The hosts don’t really have an impressive track record against the Australians, who have been running rough shoulders over the Indian team for the last four years. But even they have struggled for form in this competition so far and Manpreet Singh and company would be hoping to capitalise on it on Friday.
