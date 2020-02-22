With Group A of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup now wide open after India’s impressive win against Australia, New Zealand begin the quest for their first title in the tournament’s history when they take on Sri Lanka at the WACA Stadium, Perth on Saturday.

The New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine has been in the form of her life of late, hitting five consecutive 50+ scores ahead of the tournament, but a duck in the first warm-up against England offered her a reality check.

And with the likes of Sri Lanka spinner Shashikala Siriwardena in equally-impressive form, Devine knows past performances alone won’t fire the White Ferns to victory on Saturday.

“With T20 cricket you can be in the form of your life but still receive a peach of a delivery and be out for a duck,” said Devine.

“We’ve been trying to train and prepare ourselves as best as possible for whatever happens.

“I think it’s a really special feeling to feel nervous, it’s something that you take on board but if you say that you aren’t nervous, I’m not sure you care as much because the opportunity to play at a World Cup is a very special time for everyone involved.

“We feel we are a great side and on our day we’ll be a huge threat. We can go deep to this tournament if we stick to what our strengths are.”

New Zealand will go into their opener as favourites but Devine is well aware of the Sri Lankan threat, their Group A opponents having caught England off-guard during the warm-up period in Adelaide.

Captain Chamari Atapattu stole the show against England’s impressive array of bowlers - and Devine knows she will be a crucial early wicket if they want to take the win at the WACA.

“She can not only work you in the gaps square of the wicket but, because she has the strength, she can bop you over the top as well,” added the 30-year-old of her counterpart.

“You certainly know you can’t miss by much because she will punish you. There are certainly no easy games in this competition and as soon as you take any team lightly, they’ll turn around and bite you in the backside. We certainly know that Sri Lanka is going to be a really tough game for us,” she added.

Atapattu holds the key

All eyes are on Atapattu after her match-winning display in Sri Lanka’s 10-wicket warm-up victory over England, with the Sri Lanka captain hitting an unbeaten 78, including eight fours and five sixes, as well as taking three wickets against the reigning 50-over world champions.

One of the fastest bowlers in the world, Lea Tahuhu is a name that will put fear into most international batting line-ups but not Atapattu, the skipper saying she is ready to take her down a peg or two at the WACA on Saturday.

“All their bowlers are really good but Lea is something else bowling 120+ - she is really quick,” she said.

“I enjoyed my batting against England. I played my natural and normal game and that gave us a positive start. The Australian conditions are great for batters with the bounce, I really enjoy them. During our last tour against Australia, I scored two centuries and I am confident that I will continue my form,” she added.

Having Atapattu at the helm in Australia could prove vital for Sri Lanka, the captain having featured in all six editions of the tournament since the first in 2009.

Add playing in the Women’s Big Bash League, the T20 Challenge and the Super League in England to the mix, and Atapattu is one of the most experienced players in the world in the 20-over format - and she knows how important that is.

“This is my seventh World Cup and I will be sharing all my past experiences with my team,” added Atapattu. “I am captain and I have to lead from the front, I believe in myself and that’s my job. I always tell my team to play positive and to have courage. I think I have a good team so hopefully we can play good cricket in this World Cup.”

(With ICC inputs)