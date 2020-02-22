India’s Ravi Dahiya won gold medal in men’s freestyle 57kg category at the Asian Wrestling Championships in New Delhi as he beat Tajikistan’s Hikmatullo Vohidov by technical superiority.

After a close start to the game, Dahiya gained a 2-0 advantage that he built on as his opponents went chasing the score in the final minutes. The Indian eventually won the contest by scoreline of 10-0 to claim the gold medal by technical superiority.

Earlier in the day, India’s Bajrang Punia (65kg), Gourav Baliyan (79kg) and Satyawart Kadian (97kg) won silver medals after losing in their respective finals.

Punia and Kadian failed to put up a fight in their respective finals as the former lost by 2-10 in the 65kg final against Japan’s Takuto Otoguro after Kadian lost 97kg final by technical superiority against Iran’s M Goleij.

Gourav Baliyan, however, saw the gold medal snatched from his grasp in the dying minutes after leading the contest 5-4. However, Kyrgyzstan’s Arsalan Budazhapov kept his nerve to win the contest 7-5 in the final minute and claim the gold medal in the 79kg category.

There was more bad news in store for India in the 70kg category, where Naveen lost the bronze-medal, thus failing to add to his country’s tally.