President of the the United States of America Donald Trump gave an interesting speech as he addressed thousands of people on his first official visit to India at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event held at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.
In his speech, while praising India, Trump gave a special mention to Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. His words drew a loud cheer from the crowd, which included Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly and BCCI secretary Jay Shah.
“India is a creative hub that creates over 2000 movies from Bollywood a year,” Trump said while addressing people at the Motera Stadium, which is now the world’s largest cricket stadium with a capacity of 1,10,000.
“All over the planet, people take great joy in watching Bollywood films, bhangra, and classic films like DDLJ and Sholay. You cheer on great cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli,” he mentioned in his speech.
While the entire crowd at the stadium gave a huge cheer to Trump for mentioning Tendulkar and Kohli’s names, there were jokes aplenty after his hilarious pronunciation of the names.
