President of the the United States of America Donald Trump gave an interesting speech as he addressed thousands of people on his first official visit to India at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event held at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

In his speech, while praising India, Trump gave a special mention to Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. His words drew a loud cheer from the crowd, which included Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly and BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

“India is a creative hub that creates over 2000 movies from Bollywood a year,” Trump said while addressing people at the Motera Stadium, which is now the world’s largest cricket stadium with a capacity of 1,10,000.

“All over the planet, people take great joy in watching Bollywood films, bhangra, and classic films like DDLJ and Sholay. You cheer on great cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli,” he mentioned in his speech.

While the entire crowd at the stadium gave a huge cheer to Trump for mentioning Tendulkar and Kohli’s names, there were jokes aplenty after his hilarious pronunciation of the names.

Here are some reactions:

Did he get the names from EA Cricket 2007? https://t.co/o0xQXdnXAc — Clive (@vanillawallah) February 24, 2020

Something about Donald Trump's pronunciation of Sachin Tendulkar tells me he isn't a huge cricket fan pic.twitter.com/stFhq46MLx — Andy Silke (@andysilke) February 24, 2020

Trump saying Sachin Tendulkar is the funniest thing I’ve ever heard — jocy (@jocelynseip) February 24, 2020

Now I know why #GoBackTrump is trending 😂😂 — why_so_single_? (@Vinivinci3) February 24, 2020

Kitni mehnat kar raha hai 🤣🤣🤣 — saurabh. (@Boomrah_) February 24, 2020

he didn't pronounce kohli as kolly atleast 😂 — \\ (@ughwhatever) February 24, 2020

Hitting the right notes.



DDLJ, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.



Crowd goes bonkers.



Dear @narendramodi ji, next time take @realDonaldTrump to watch a cricket match live and a Bollywood movie too. 👍👍@realDonaldTrump@narendramodi#NamasteyTrump #Trump — Vinayak Anawalikar (@V_Anawalikar) February 24, 2020

Trump mentioned sachin tendulkar-



Sachintards - pic.twitter.com/8eqXjbXE3a — bedardi raja (@CopyWalaTweet) February 24, 2020

Suchin Tendulkar to Virat Kooli

Sure Trump is following the new meme format#TrumpIndiaVisit — Kashish Shah (@quantum_kashish) February 24, 2020

#TrumpIndiaVisit



Sachin Tendulkar after Trump calls him Suuchinn pic.twitter.com/vxoVNeWISH — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) February 24, 2020

Mr Trump just gave a new name to our God "Suchin" Tendulkar #TrumpInIndia — Venkat (@venky_tweets) February 24, 2020