After scripting a thrilling win over Australia in their opening match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, India continued their dream start at the tournament with a convincing 18-run victory against Bangladesh at Perth at the WACA Ground on Monday.

Shafali Verma’s knock and a complete effort from the bowlers ensured that India climbed on top of Group A. Invited to bat, India posted a competitive 142/6 as Player of the Match Shafali Verma’s 39 off 17 balls set the foundation before Jemimah Rodrigues and Veda Krishnamurthy chipped with crucial cameos to take them past the 140-run mark.

Bangladesh tried mounting a fightback but couldn’t put up regularly partnerships as Harmanpreet Kaur’s side took wickets at regular intervals. Poonam Yadav (3/18) was the pick of the bowlers while Shikha Pandey and Arundhati Reddy also contributed two wickets each to complete the job for India.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to India’s second straight victory:

Shafali Verma (16y 27d) is now the youngest to receive the player of the match award in the T20 World Cup.



Only Dane van Niekerk (15y 304d in 2009) was younger than Shafali at the time of maiden player of the match award in any World Cup (ODI/T20I). #INDvBAN #T20WorldCup — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) February 24, 2020

I remember thinking Smriti Mandhana is like Ganguly through the off side. Well, Shafali Varma is going to be like Sehwag then. Now if Harmanpreet gets going, this will be an even more formidable line up. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 24, 2020

This girl can seriously play ! #shafali — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) February 24, 2020

✅ Two wins from two

✅ The two highest totals of the tournament so far



India have made quite the start to their #T20WorldCup campaign 👏#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/QJdZO7UjJA — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 24, 2020

Most wickets for India against an opponent in Women’s T20Is:



20 : Poonam Yadav v Bangladesh W*

19 : Ekta Bisht v Sri Lanka W#INDvBAN — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 24, 2020

Comprehensive Win for the Girls!

Hope They Carry This Spectacular Performance Till The End And Bring the Cup Home!!

Poonam Yadav once again spinning the web.

Back to back match winning bowling performance by her. 🙌👌

Congratulations #TeamIndia

🇮🇳#INDvBAN#poonamyadav pic.twitter.com/1FbB0FiGyG — Praveen yadav (@Praveen_78930) February 24, 2020

India scored 132 vs Aus. Won by 17 runs.

India scored 142 vs Bangladesh. Won by 18 runs.

India scores.... vs New Zealand and.... ☺️🤗 #WT20WC — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 24, 2020

Defended 132 in the first match and defended 142 today. Great effort from Poonam Yadav once again. Shafali Verma looks a very special player. Congratulations @BCCIWomen #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/j0iQpVjFfg — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 24, 2020

One more convincing win for @BCCIWomen Just enjoyed watching the confidence with which they are playing. Keep it up👍 #T20WorldCup — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 24, 2020

Poonam Yadav bowls so slow, if Ashutosh Gowarikar makes a movie on her, it will be 8 hours long. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 24, 2020

Poonam yadav has won it for India. Great contributions from shafali shikha and jemimah #WomensT20WorldCup #marchingslowandsteady — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) February 24, 2020

Defended 132 runs in the first match.

Defended 142 runs in the second match.



Shafali Verma and bowlers have been the match winners for #TeamIndia in this #T20WorldCup. India Women move to the top of the table. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 24, 2020

It's such a pleasure to watch Poonam Yadav bowl.

A leg spinner at her peak, who both flights and spins the ball. — शिक्षित बेरोज़गार (@kaul_vivek) February 24, 2020

Trump should have taken Shafali Verma's name — absy (@absycric) February 24, 2020

New favourite bowler to watch: Poonam Yadav. #T20WorldCup — Liam Cromar (@LiamCromar) February 24, 2020

Get to a TV quick and watch this 16 year old. Shafali Verma 💥💥💥💥 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) February 24, 2020

It's like Shafali Verma has more batting talent than rest of the lineup combination — Akki (@CrickPotato) February 24, 2020

Yet another outstanding bowling performance by Poonam Yadav, she took 3 wickets for 18 runs tonight against Bangaldesh. She now has taken 7 wickets in 2 matches at an average of just shade over 5 and 4 and a half economy! Absolutely brilliant. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 24, 2020