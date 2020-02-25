India skipper Virat Kohli was named in the Asia XI squad to take on a Faf du Plessis-led World XI in next month’s Bangabandhu 100-year celebration three-match T20 International series in Dhaka.

Kohli has been named by the Bangladesh Cricket Board for one match only subject to availability, and the BCCI is still waiting for the Indian captain to confirm his participation, according to a report by ESPNCricinfo.

The other Indians named in Asia XI are openers Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, pacer Mohammed Shami and spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Rahul, like Kohli, is likely to play one match. Dhawan, Pant, Yadav and Shami have been included for all three matches.

The Asia XI squad does not include any Pakistan players because they will be busy with the Pakistan Super League tournament, Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan was quoted as saying.

The World XI side will be led Faf du Plessis and includes Chris Gayle, Rashid Khan and Jonny Bairstow.

The matches, to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangladesh’s founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, are scheduled to be held from March 18 to 22.

Tentative Squads

Asia XI: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Sandeep Lamichhane.

World XI: Alex Hales, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis (capt), Nicholas Pooran, Brendan Taylor, Jonny Bairstow, Kieron Pollard, Adil Rashid, Sheldon Cottrell, Lungi Ngidi, Andrew Tye, Mitchell McClenaghan.