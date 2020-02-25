Leander Paes and Matthew Ebden shocked second-seeded pair Ivan Dodic and Filip Polasek to enter the quarter-finals of the ATP Dubai Tennis Championships.

The pair that was a wildcard entry at the tournament won 6-4 6-3 and will now face Henri Kontinen and Jan-Lennard Struff in the last-eight clash on Thursday. It turned out to be a fine day for the veteran, who was also retained in the five-member playing squad for the upcoming Davis Cup tie against Croatia.

However, there was bad news for Indian tennis in the men’s singles category in Dubai where another wild card entrant Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost 6-4, 6-3 by Australian qualifier.