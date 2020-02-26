The tennis community on Twitter was taken aback when five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova announced her retirement at the age of 32 on Wednesday, even though the writing seemed to be on the wall given her recent injury struggles.

“Tennis – I’m saying goodbye,” Sharapova said in an article for Vogue and Vanity Fair magazines.

“After 28 years and five Grand Slam titles, though, I’m ready to scale another mountain – to compete on a different type of terrain.”

Sharapova shot to fame as a giggly 17-year-old Wimbledon winner in 2004, the third-youngest player to conquer the All England Club’s hallowed grass courts. She became world No 1 in 2005 and won the US Open the next year.

But in 2007 Sharapova began her long on-off battle with shoulder trouble. She would win the 2008 Australian Open before a second shoulder injury kept her off tour for the second half of the season, missing the US Open and Beijing Olympics.

In 2012, Sharapova captured the French Open to become the 10th woman to complete a career Grand Slam. She added Olympic silver to her resume that year. Her 2014 French Open title was another high after a dispiriting injury low.

In 2016, she served a 15-month ban for failing a drugs test at the 2016 Australian Open. The Russian came back to tennis in 2017 but was unable to replicate her prior success. She is ranking is currently 373rd.

We report that Maria Sharapova is retiring from pro tennis at age 32. Not weary of the game but tired of fighting her body. Once No. 1, she won 5 Slam singles titles & earned tens of millions on & off the court. By force of will & personality she was one of the game’s true stars pic.twitter.com/7C4KCwEsOX — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) February 26, 2020

"But as I embark on my next chapter, I want anyone who dreams of excelling in anything to know that doubt and judgment are inevitable: You will fail hundreds of times, and the world will watch you. Accept it. Trust yourself. I promise that you will prevail." — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) February 26, 2020

To win five grand slams playing the brand of tennis Sharapova played, where there was really never anything close to a Plan B: unparalleled — Nick Nemeroff (@NNemeroff) February 26, 2020

It’s just a few days short of 4 years since we watched a countdown to an internet announcement - Maria Sharapova revealing she had tested postive for meldonium.



Today. she announces her retirement in Vanity Fair, the glitzy version of ‘notes’. https://t.co/adswyoH7gj — David Law (@DavidLawTennis) February 26, 2020

Maria Sharapova keeps her word and announces her retirement via Vogue Magazine rather than at a downtown LA hotel with a fairly ugly carpet. https://t.co/UUc9AYNJpY pic.twitter.com/ocZ5ijnomm — Matt Roberts (@Roberts96Matt) February 26, 2020

I know people have mixed feelings, and understandably so, but I’m really going to miss Sharapova. I’m especially going to miss watching her fight her way out of matches when she was far from playing her best. I’m going to miss watching her compete. https://t.co/NiicxUEziG — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) February 26, 2020

The writing has been on the wall for a while. Sharapova admits defeat in her battle against her body. https://t.co/ZigGpsOfMt — Eleanor Crooks (@EleanorcrooksPA) February 26, 2020

With AFP Inputs