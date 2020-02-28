Captain Virat Kohli’s workload will be factored in when Board of Control for Cricket in India decides its list of players to feature in the Asia XI team for the two-match T20I series against World XI in Dhaka on March 21 and 22.

While the Bangladesh Cricket Board recently stated that it expects Kohli to play at least one match, the India captain has not given his consent yet, reported PTI.

The Indian team will return from a gruelling six-week tour of New Zealand on March 6 and will move to Dharamsala on March 10 for the first One-day International against South Africa on March 12. The second ODI is in Lucknow on March 15 and last game of the series is scheduled to be held in Kolkata on March 18.

Before the first ODI, a day is earmarked when all the contracted cricketers will undergo mandatory medical tests, including workload monitoring assessment ahead of the IPL starting on March 29.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board has sent a wish list of 10 names and we are supposed to send five players. As of now, we have not confirmed any names. All the players including the skipper will undergo tests to check their level of workload. Only then we will give the names,” a senior BCCI source was quoted as saying.

The matches are being planned by the BCB to celebrate the birth centenary of country’s founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Kohli recently spoke about the burnout issues and how matches along with practice and travel schedule takes a toll on international players.

India head coach Ravi Shastri said it was an individual call to play in games outside the international calendar. “I think that’s up to the individual,” Shastri said. “If he is feeling the strain, he will let the authorities know.”

The BCCI has maintained that top players will be given time to recuperate. An official from the board said: “It will now depend whether Kohli gives his consent or not. Don’t forget that the IPL will involve extensive travelling and once it’s over, there are number of overseas T20 series lined up.”