India were all out for 242 in their first innings following a stunning battling collapse, triggered by paceman Kyle Jamieson on the opening day of the second cricket Test against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, here on Saturday.

India were steady at 194/5 at tea but lost wickets in quick succession after the play resumed. Jamieson returned figures of 14-3-45-5. Hanuma Vihari top-scored for India with his combative 55 while Prithvi Shaw (54) and Cheteshwar Pujara (54) hit contrasting half-centuries.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Indian innings:

New Zealand going in five seamers. India going in with eight-ish batsmen. Easy to know which team is on an attack and which is not.#NZvIND #INDvsNZ — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) February 28, 2020

Brilliance of Latham has ruined my day. #PrithviShaw brilliant innings, small changes in footwork negated Boult and Southee & looked comfortable against the short ball of Wagner. Can't wait to see him here in Australia. #NZvIND #INDvsNZ #INDvsNZTestCricket #Cricket #TeamIndia — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) February 29, 2020

Even Boult looks amused when Kohli took that review. pic.twitter.com/gi52toH5NJ — Varun (@wizardrincewind) February 29, 2020

These days Virat Kohli always beats my Alarm clock. #INDvNZ — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 29, 2020

3, 19, 2, 9, 15, 51, 11, 38, 11, 45 - Virat Kohli's scores in New Zealand series 2020 (all 3 formats). #Cricket



Inns - 10

Runs - 204

Ave - 20.40

50 - 1



*Only half century (51) scored in an ODI defeat. — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) February 29, 2020

And there's the flipside of trying to take the attack to the bowler. After two fours, Vihari attempts another pull after shuffling across and gloves a catch to the keeper. Wagner lets out a scream in anger as New Zealand break the partnership at the stroke of tea. #NZvsIND pic.twitter.com/pXk43fI1HG — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) February 29, 2020

Losing your wicket the last over/ball before Tea is a cardinal sin. His batting allowed India an upper hand but Vihari frittered away a promising inning. And opened another window for the Kiwis #IndvsNZ — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) February 29, 2020

Rare show of extreme angst by Pujara there. Kicked the floor once and smashed the ground with his bat before walking off. Clearly not chuffed with his manner of dismissal #NZvIND @cricbuzz — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) February 29, 2020

Pujara’s pull goes back into the closet for another ten years. — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) February 29, 2020

Vihari and Pujara batted really well but undid half of their work by taking their captain's intent talk too seriously. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) February 29, 2020

Pujara and Rahane are in their third OS cycle. You expect better. — JackBo ManHorse (@basedIITian) February 29, 2020

What Rishabh Pant has done to get so many chances in test cricket? When Saha is fit why he is not first choice wk?#NZvIND — Rohit Deo (@realRoDeo) February 29, 2020

Ian Smith on Rishabh Pant:



“We are going to see a lot of Pant. It's not about just playing the game but living it. He has to learn a few things and they are teaching him the virtues of patience. The name of Rishabh Pant will be bigger in Indian cricket. Mark my words.”#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/GLwFWAv2Fy — Rohit Sharma™ (@Ro45FC_) February 29, 2020

Kohli, Rahane might not be scoring runs but Shami is back in form 😂 #NZvIND — Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) February 29, 2020

194/4. Two batsmen batting on half-centuries. You would expect 350 at least. Disappointing. — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) February 29, 2020

An hour ago, India were 190/4 and were looking good for 370.



224/9 is a remarkable collapse.



Is this Pakistan in disguise?#NZvIND — Michael Wagener (@Mykuhl) February 29, 2020

Even allowing for grassy pitch, very disappointing batting by India. Third best partnership in innings was paltry 26 runs by Shami and Bumrah! Top order didn’t deliver despite 50s by Shaw, Vihari & Pujara. Some reckless strokes & lack of skill against swing & seam evident — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 29, 2020

new zealand need 42 to avoid follow on #NZvsIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) February 29, 2020