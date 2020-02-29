India were all out for 242 in their first innings following a stunning battling collapse, triggered by paceman Kyle Jamieson on the opening day of the second cricket Test against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, here on Saturday.
India were steady at 194/5 at tea but lost wickets in quick succession after the play resumed. Jamieson returned figures of 14-3-45-5. Hanuma Vihari top-scored for India with his combative 55 while Prithvi Shaw (54) and Cheteshwar Pujara (54) hit contrasting half-centuries.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Indian innings: