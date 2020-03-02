The 29th edition of the prestigious Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament was on Monday pushed from April to September in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak across the world.

The Azlan Shah Cup, which was scheduled to be held in Ipoh, Malaysia from April 11 to 18, will now be held from September 24 to October 3, the organisers said in a statement.

The Azlan Shah Cup is the latest sporting event to be affected by the deadly coronavirus, which has claimed more than 3,000 lives and infected 86,000 people.