The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Cricket Advisory Committee on Tuesday shortlisted five candidates, including former pacer Venkatesh Prasad for interviews to pick two national selectors.

The committee comprising former India cricketers Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik met in Mumbai and looked at 44 applications.

“They have called former spinner Sunil Joshi, Prasad, commentator L Sivaramakrishnan, former medium pacer Harvinder Singh and spinner Rajesh Chauhan for interviews,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The CAC will replace outgoing selection panel chief MSK Prasad and fellow panel member Gagan Khoda. Former pacer Ajit Agarkar, the high-profile candidate, surprisingly did not make the cut for interviews.