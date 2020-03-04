Jaydev Unadkat was the star of the show as Saurashtra defeated Gujarat by 92 runs in the semi-final of the Ranji Trophy on Thursday after a fascinating final day’s play at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Set a target of 327, Gujarat staged a stunning fightback after being reduced to 63/5 in the chase. Skipper Parthiv Patel (93), batting at No 5, got together with Chirag Gandhi (96), who came in at No 7, to add 158 runs for the sixth wicket.

But Saurashtra captain Unadkat put in a sensational bowling effort to dismiss Parthiv Patel and Axar Patel off back-to-back deliveries. From 221/5, Gujarat were bowled out for 234, with Unadkat, who was declared the player of the match, finishing with figures of 7/56 and a match haul of ten wickets.

The left-arm pacer has had a stunning Ranji Trophy season this time around. He has taken 65 wickets in nine matches, which is the most for a fast bowler in a single season.

Asked to bat first, Saurashtra were all-out for 310 thanks to a five-for by Arzan Nagwaswalla, with Sheldon Jackson scoring 103 off 204. In reply, Gujarat could manage just 252 runs with Rujul Bhatt (71) and Chintan Gaja (61) making significant contributions.

Saurashtra then rode on Arpit Vasavada’s 139 to post 274 runs in their second innings. Gaja put in a fine all-round effort to pick a seven-wicket haul for Gujarat but the visitors had a big chase on their hands.

Gujarat were in all sorts of trouble as Unadkat ran through their top order in the second innings. Patel, as he often done in his career, got together with Gandhi to mount a fightback, but the Saurashtra skipper put in a memorable performance to seal a win for his team.

Saurashtra will now face Bengal, who defeated Karnataka in the other semi-final, in the summit clash from March 9.