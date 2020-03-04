Former players Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh were on Wednesday appointed as the new selectors of Board of Control for Cricket in India, taking over from MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda.

Joshi and Singh’s names were recommended by the Cricket Advisory Committee, which comprised of RP Singh, Sulakshana Naik and Madan Lal. The former left-arm spinner is named as chief selector and will be Prasad’s successor. Joshi and Singh will join Devang Gandhi, Jatin Paranjpe and Sarandeep Singh, who remain as a part of the selection panel.

“The committee recommended Mr Sunil Joshi for the role of Chairman of the senior men’s selection committee. The CAC will review the candidates after a one-year period and make the recommendations to the BCCI,” read a statement from BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

In an unprecedented decision, the BCCI said the CAC will review the panel’s performance after one year and make recommendations accordingly.

“We have picked the best guys for the job,” Lal said. The CAC had shortlisted five candidates for interviews – Joshi, Harvinder, Venkatesh Prasad, Rajesh Chauhan and L Sivaramakrishnan – from a list of 40 applicants.