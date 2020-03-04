Saurashtra entered their second successive Ranji Trophy final with a 92-run win over Gujarat on day five of their semi-final in Rajkot on Wednesday. Saurashtra captain and lead pacer Jaydev Unadkat led from the front with 7/56 as Gujarat were bowled out for 234 in the final session on day five.

Chasing 327, Gujarat had resumed the day at seven for one. They were down and out at 63/5 before captain Parthiv Patel (93) and Chirag Gandhi (96) shared a 158-run stand to raise hopes of an improbable win.

However, Unadkat removed both the set batsmen to fashion a memorable win for his team. The left-armer was leahal after the tea break, running through Gujarat lower order. Gujarat were in promising position at that point with Parthiv Patel and Chirag Gandhi stitching a big stand. Unadkat removed Patel, Gandhi and Axar Patel in quick succession to end Gujarat’s resistance.

Saurashtra will host Bengal in the final from March 9. Saurashtra had lost last year’s title clash to Vidarbha.