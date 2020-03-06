Mumbai wicket-keeper Aditya Tare led from the front, alongside useful bowling spells of Siddhesh Lad and Avesh Khan, to help Indian Oil clinch the 16th DY Patil T20 Cup title at the DY Patil Stadium on Friday after a 11-run victory against Reliance 1.

Batting first Indian Oil posted 194/5 in their 20 overs, thanks mainly to their captain Aditya Tare (75 not out) and opener Suved Parkar (63). For Reliance 1 their captain Jayant Yadav (2/23) was the best bowler on view. India pacer Bhuvaneshwar Kumar was very expensive with figures of 0/50 from his four overs.

The chase for Reliance 1 was being fashioned by India white ball opener Shikhar Dhawan’s 69 off 41 balls with six boundaries and two sixes. The much vaunted Hardik Pandya fell for a first-ball duck in the final. But regular fall of wickets halted the chase. Siddhesh Lad’s inspired bowling spell of 3/28 and Avesh’s 2/28 halted Reliance 1’s chase at 183/7 in 20 overs.

Earlier, inspired by Pandya’s stunning assault on BPCL, Reliance 1 stormed into the final of the tournament. Pandya slammed 158 off 55 balls. Reliance 1 posted a massive 238/4 in their 20 overs. The chase for BPCL never really took off with only Shreyas Iyer (42) showing some signs of fight. For Reliance 1, Rahul Chahar with figures of three for 21 was the best bowler on view.

In the other semi-final at the University Ground, Indian Oil beat Western Railway by 15 runs. Indian Oil posted 172/7 in their 20 overs with all-round contributions by Siddhesh Lad (43), Pawan Negi (39) and Suved Parkar (38). The chase for Western Railway never really took off as they finished on 157-9. The best bowlers for Indian Oil were Atit Sheth (3/29), Amir Gani (2/15) and Avesh Khan (2/31).

Brief scores:

Semi-Final 1 at University ground: Indian Oil 172/7 in 20 overs (Siddhesh Lad 43, Pawan Negi 39, Suved Parkar 38, Abhishek Sharma 22; Hardik Rathod 3/28, Smith Ghosh 2/40) beat Western Railway 157-9 in 20 overs (Asad Pathan 46, Drushant Soni 34; Atit Sheth 3/29, Amir Gani 2/15, Avesh Khan 2/31) by 15 runs

Semi-Final 2 at DY Patil Stadium: Reliance 1 238-4 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 158 not out, Saurabh Tiwary 41; Rahul Tripathi 2/32) beat BPCL 134 in 18.4 overs (Shreyas Iyer 42; Rahul Chahar 3/21, Anukul Roy 2/26)-by 104 runs