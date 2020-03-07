Wasim Jaffer, the 42-year-old former India opener, has finally decided to hang up his boots after a long and storied career that saw him play for India, Mumbai and Vidarbha.

The right-handed batsman represented India in 31 Tests and scored 1944 runs at an average of 34.10. He also played two ODIs.

His record in first-class cricket was exemplary. After making his debut in the 1996/97 season for Mumbai, the opener went on to play 260 matches. He scored 19,410 first-class runs at an average of 50.67.

Of his 19,410 first-class runs, 12,038 came in the Ranji Trophy. It is the record for the most runs in India’s premier first-class tournament.

Jaffer was one of those rare batsmen who had the gift of timing. He never quite seemed to hit the ball hard but it would still speed to the boundary line.

He sent a statement to the media on Saturday, conveying his decision to retire from all forms of cricket: