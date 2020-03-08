Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag used to torment bowlers in their prime and they did it once again on Saturday, putting the West Indies Legends bowling attack to the sword while adding 83 runs for the first wicket during the opener of the Road Safety World Series between West Indies Legends and India Legends.

Sehwag (74 not out; 11x4) played all the shots in the book, including the traditional late cut, while Tendulkar (36; 7x4) executed drives, upper cuts and stepped out to spinners. Watching the two in action was enough to send everyone on a huge nostalgia trip.

Report: Sehwag, Tendulkar at vintage best as India legends beat West Indies

Earlier, India Legends restricted WI Legends to 150/8 with pacers Zaheer Khan, Munaf Patel and spinner Pragyan Ojha grabbing two wickets.

Watch the entire match below:

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the game:

Deja Vu!



Sachin and Sehwag walk together for the first time since 2011 WC at Wankhede 😍😍😍#RoadSafetyWorldSeries pic.twitter.com/xEwpSJTu9n — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) March 7, 2020

Today, many wishes were fulfilled today.



1. Sehwag drove 1st ball for four

2. Sachin's flick shot

3. Sachin's upper cut

4. Yuvi's six



It's time to sleep with utmost satisfaction and mostly for 90's kids.#RoadSafetyWorldSeries — Soumyaranjan Sahu (@Soumyaranjan109) March 7, 2020

Replacement of this craze will never be found. Sachin Sachin For Life ❤️ #RoadSafetyWorldSeries pic.twitter.com/ixVkZXsrXT — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) March 7, 2020

Enjoyed The Match At The Electric Wankhede Stadium.

'SACHIN.. SACHIN..' Those Chants Was Quite Emotional For Me. #SachinTendulkar #RoadSafetyWorldSeries pic.twitter.com/vadTF65kXi — Jenny CricTracker 🏏⚽ (@cricktracker) March 7, 2020

Was fun going back in time last night.Sachin still desperately wants to get runs. Lara’s high back lift, ability to play breathtaking shots still instact.Chanderpaul still a hard man to dismiss. Sehwag still nonchalantly dominates & Yuvi still caresses the ball into the 2nd tier. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 8, 2020

Sehwag doing all the work, Sachin getting all the attention, feels good to be back in the 00s pic.twitter.com/JVEXVt7wtl — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) March 7, 2020

These tik tok generation nibbas won't understand the connection 90's kids have with Sachin. — KASHIF | کاشف‎ (@KashifSRKian) March 7, 2020