Flandy Limpele became the second foreign doubles coach to quit the Indian national team in under a year after the Indonesian returned home on Saturday citing personal reasons, the Badminton Association of India announced on Sunday.

“Owing to family reasons, Indian Doubles coach, Flandy Limpele has decided to move on and has resigned from his current position as the doubles coach for the Indian Badminton Team. Limpele has flown back home yesterday (March 7),” BAI said in a statement.

South Korean singles coach Kim Ji Hyun, who had played an important role in helping PV Sindhu clinch the world title, had quit in September last year citing ill health of her husband. She, however, soon joined a club in Chinese Taipei and has been coaching full time.

Doubles coach Tan Kim Her from Malaysia had also quit in March last year and joined the Japanese national team.

Even if the official statement does not imply it, Limpele had hinted a few months ago that he may also end up joining these foreign coaches to end his contract earlier because the Indian players had a “bad attitude”.

Limpele’s compatriot Namrih Suroto, however, will continue with the Indian squad.

“The doubles team is currently being trained in Hyderabad by a team of expert coaches - Namrih Suroto and Dwi Kristiawan (foreign coaches) along with Indian counterparts, Vijaydeep (Singh), Pradnya Gadre and Arun Vishnu alongside Chief National Coach, P Gopichand,” the release added.

Meanwhile, new Indonesian singles coach Agus Dwi Santoso will reach Hyderabad on March 10, the federation said.