The seventh edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup came to an end with a fifth trophy and a comprehensive 85-run win in the final for hosts Australia. They beat first-time finalists India to lift the title in front of a record crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
From losing their opening game to India to needing a gritty win in the rain-curtailed semi-final, Australia endured several nerve-racking moments through the course of the tournament. But a look at the final statistics tells you that the Aussie players stood up and delivered at the crunch moments.
At the end of the group stages, England’s Nat Sciver and India’s Poonam Yadav had topped the runs and wickets charts. But at the end of the tournament, Australia’s Beth Mooney and Megan Schutt pipped them with match-winning performances in the final. Mooney was the Player of the Tournament, breaking the record for most runs scored in on edition of the World Cup.
Here’s a look at the best batting, bowling, fielding and wicket-keeping numbers from the 2020 T20 World Cup.
Highest run-getters
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Beth Mooney
|6
|259
|81*
|64.75
|125.12
|Alyssa Healy
|6
|236
|83
|39.33
|156.29
|Nat Sciver
|4
|202
|59*
|67.33
|113.48
|Heather Knight
|4
|193
|108*
|64.33
|136.87
|Shafali Verma
|5
|163
|47
|32.60
|158.25
|Chamari Athapaththu
|4
|154
|50
|38.50
|135.08
|Sophie Devine
|4
|132
|75*
|44.00
|103.93
|Meg Lanning
|6
|132
|49*
|44.00
|99.24
|Lizelle Lee
|4
|119
|101
|29.75
|138.37
|Deepti Sharma
|5
|116
|49*
|38.66
|95.86
The stunning opening partnership of 115 between Mooney and Alyssa Healy, the Player of the Final, set the tone for Australia’s win. With their knocks of 78 and 75, they climbed to the top two positions among the highest run getters.
With her knock of 33 in the final, Deepti Sharma also made it to the top 10, while Shafali Verma finished as the best batter for India.
Highest individual scores
|Player
|Opposition
|Runs
|Balls
|4s and 6s
|Strike Rate
|Heather Knight
|Thailand
|108*
|66
|13, 4
|163.63
|Lizelle Lee
|Thailand
|101
|60
|16, 3
|168.33
|Alyssa Healy
|Bangladesh
|83
|53
|10, 3
|156.60
|Beth Mooney
|Bangladesh
|81*
|58
|9, 0
|139.65
|Beth Mooney
|India
|78*
|54
|10, 0
|144.44
|Sophie Devine
|Sri Lanka
|75*
|55
|6, 2
|136.36
|Alyssa Healy
|India
|75
|39
|7, 5
|192.30
This World Cup saw two centuries in the same edition for the first time as both Heather Knight and Lizelle Lee reached the three-figure mark against debutantes Thailand. Knight also became the first woman to score a hundred in all three formats of the game.
Highest wicket-takers
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Best figures I
|Average
|Economy
|Strike rate
|Megan Schutt
|6
|13
|4/18
|10.30
|6.33
|9.7
|Poonam Yadav
|5
|10
|4/19
|11.90
|5.95
|12.0
|Jess Jonassen
|6
|10
|3/20
|14.00
|6.08
|13.8
|Sophie Ecclestone
|4
|8
|3/7
|6.12
|3.23
|11.3
|Anya Shrubsole
|4
|8
|3/21
|10.62
|6.07
|10.5
|Hayley Jensen
|4
|7
|3/11
|10.42
|5.21
|12.0
|Shashikala Siriwardene
|4
|7
|4/16
|14.14
|6.60
|12.8
|Shikha Pandey
|5
|7
|3/14
|19.42
|6.85
|17.0
Australia’s Schutt, the former world No 1, stormed to the top of the charts with a four-wicket haul in the final. India’s Yadav and pacer Shikha Pandey were also part of the top wicket-takers, along with new world No 1 England spinner Sophie Ecclestone.
Best figures in a match
|Player
|Opposition
|Overs
|Maidens
|Runs
|Wickets
|Shashikala Siriwardene
|Bangladesh
|4.0
|0
|16
|4
|Ritu Moni
|New Zealand
|4.0
|0
|18
|4
|Megan Schutt
|India
|3.1
|0
|18
|4
|Poonam Yadav
|Australia
|4.0
|0
|19
|4
|Radha Yadav
|Sri Lanka
|4.0
|0
|23
|4
|Salma Khatun
|New Zealand
|2.2
|0
|7
|3
|Sophie Ecclestone
|West Indies
|3.1
|1
|7
|3
|Shabnim Ismail
|Thailand
|3.1
|1
|8
|3
Former Sri Lanka captain Shashikala Siriwardene marked the last international match of her 17-year career with the tournament’s best figures while Bangladesh’s Ritu Moni stunned New Zealand with a four-wicket haul as well.
Most dismissals for wicketkeeper
|Player
|Matches
|Dismissals
|Catches
|Stumpings
|Maximum in an innings
|Taniya Bhatia
|5
|10
|6
|4
|4 (2ct 2st)
|Alyssa Healy
|6
|7
|3
|4
|2 (2ct 0st)
|Trisha Chetty
|4
|4
|2
|2
|3 (1ct 2st)
|Amy Jones
|4
|4
|2
|2
|2 (1ct 1st)
|Nigar Sultana
|4
|4
|1
|3
|2 (1ct 1st)
Behind the stumps, India’s Taniya Bhatia stood tall with a total of 10 dismissals. Healy came close with seven to her name.
Most catches
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Catches
|Maximum in a match
|Beth Mooney
|6
|6
|5
|3
|Amelia Kerr
|4
|4
|4
|2
|Nicola Carey
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Meg Lanning
|6
|6
|4
|2
Mooney’s three catches in the final helped her top this list as well, where Australia dominate. It tells you how crucial good fielding is to win titles.