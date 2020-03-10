The second day of Ranji Trophy final between Saurashtra and Bengal got off to an unconventional start on Tuesday as there was just one official umpire on the field.

During the opening day of the match in Rajkot on Monday, umpire Chettithody Shamsuddin got injured after being hit by a ball which was lobbed towards him at the fall of a wicket. This forced him to stay off the field at the start of play on day two.

What this also meant was that KN Ananthapadmanabhan was umpiring from both ends to start proceedings on the second day. Piyush Kakkar was deployed as only the square-leg umpire, with not much officiating to do.

The third umpire for the match is Sundaram Ravi but he could not take the field as he has the responsibility of looking at DRS calls, among other things.

Ranji Trophy matches usually have two umpires only, with the match referee playing the third umpire’s role as well (there are six cameras used in every Ranji match). In games that are shown on television, a third umpire is added to the officiating team.

In such a case where an on-field umpire is injured or unwell, an official, who plays the role of a liaison officer for the umpires and referee through the course of the match, is asked to take the field as a square-leg umpire. This person is usually a local umpire and is employed for the match by the state association.

This turn of events further mars the title clash of India’s premier first-class tournament. At the end of the first day’s play, Bengal coach Arun Lal had slammed the quality of the pitch at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Opting to bat first after skipper Jaydev Unadkat won the toss, Saurashtra had reached 206/5 at stumps on Monday. Cheteshwar Pujara had to retire because of a throat infection and fever but the seasoned right-hander was back at the crease at the start of day’s play on Tuesday.