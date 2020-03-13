The remainder of the One-day International series between India and South Africa was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed on Friday.

BCCI had earlier announced that the remaining two one-dayers will be played in empty stadiums in Lucknow and Kolkata. The matches were scheduled to be held in March 15 (Lucknow) and March 18 (Kolkata).

“South Africa will visit at a later date to play three one-day internationals. The BCCI-CSA will jointly work out a revised schedule,” secretary Jay Shah announced in a statement while confirming that the matches have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first ODI between the two sides in Dharamsala, was on Thursday, abandoned without a ball being bowled due to incessant rain. It was the second match in less than six months to be abandoned at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium because of inclement weather.The BCCI started with its closed-door policy earlier in the day as the Ranji Trophy final between Saurashtra and Bengal were played in front of empty stands.

“With the IPL being postponed, it only made sense that at this point of time, this series is also called off. The country is facing a serious pandemic,” a top BCCI official told PTI.

Both the sides had reached Lucknow on Friday.

“The South African team will come to Delhi and leave by taking at the earliest available flight,” the official added.

The Indian Premier League was on Friday pushed to April 15 from its scheduled March 29 start.