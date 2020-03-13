The 2019-’20 Indian Super League final will see the two most successful teams in the competition go head-to-head in Goa on Saturday. Both two-time winners of the ISL, ATK and Chennaiyin would aim to be the first team to win three titles.

However, there are smaller battles to be fought as well at the Fatorda and none of those get bigger than the race for the golden boot.

ATK’s Roy Krishna and Chennaiyin’s Nerijus Valskis will not just fight to help their team win on Saturday, but also to achieve some personal glory. Krishna currently leads the race for the golden boot with 15 goals along with Kerala Blasters’ Bartholomew Ogbeche who too has betted 15 times this season.

Valskis is just one shy of the duo with 14 goals this season. However, there’s no way Ogbeche can claim the honour this season as Krishna is already ahead of him in the number of assists made, the parameter used to separate two players with the same number of goals.

Ahead of the final, here are the different possibilities as the race for the golden boot enters its final lap, according to the official ISL website.