After the New Zealand government tightened its border restrictions in the wake of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Cricket Australia and New Zealand Cricket have decided to call off the ODI series that was being played between the two countries.

New Zealand has decided to enforce a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period for those entering the country from Australia from midnight tomorrow and the Black Caps were making arrangements to fly home on Saturday evening.

It means the remaining two Chappell-Hadlee Trophy matches, scheduled for Sunday in Sydney and Hobart on Friday, have been called off.

This month’s three-match T20I series between Australia and the Kiwis in New Zealand starting March 24 in Dunedin has also been postponed.