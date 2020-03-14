The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Saturday discussed the option of conducting a curtailed Indian Premier League with the eight Indian Premier League franchise owners in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, reported PTI.

The outbreak has led to the event being suspended by a fortnight with the BCCI announcing that IPL, scheduled to start on March 29, will not begin until at least April 15. The ODI series against South Africa was also called off.

On Saturday, BCCI met the Indian Premier League franchises owners at the headquarters in Mumbai to discuss the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the upcoming season.

Stressing that the safety and well-being of fans, athletes and employees as a priority, secretary Jay Shah said, “The board will continue to monitor and work closely with Government of India, state governments and other state regulatory bodies to decide on the future course of action in the best interest of public health.”

With question marks over the duration of the season and availability of overseas stars, a BCCI official said that moving the tournament abroad was not discussed at all in the meeting.

“There were six to seven options discussed during the meeting between team owners and BCCI including a curtailed IPL,” a BCCI official is quoted as saying by PTI after the meeting.

In India, there have been two deaths and more than 80 positive COVID-19 cases, resulting in a government directive to shut the fans out of sporting events to avoid large gatherings.

Here’s what some of the franchise owners had to say:

Wonderful to meet all the @IPL team owners today. Thank you to @SGanguly99 @JayShah and Brijesh Patelji for organizing this meeting. As much as we all want IPL to happen the health and safety of the public, players, staff and all others is of paramount importance - we will (1/2) — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) March 14, 2020

Continue to monitor the situation and defer to the central government rules and regulations in order to decide next steps. All possible scenarios were discussed however another meeting would be required after a few days to finalize based on the COVID - 19 situation @DelhiCapitals — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) March 14, 2020

2/2. Hope the spread of the virus subsides & the show can go on. BCCI & team owners in consultation with the govt will keep a close watch & decide the way fwd in the health interest of ever1. Lovely 2 meet every1 & then sanitise ourselves repeatedly..@SGanguly99 @JayShah #BPatel — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 14, 2020

Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia told PTI, “BCCI, IPL and (official broadcaster) Star (Sports) are clear that we are not looking at financial loss.”