ATK lifted the 2019-’20 Indian Super League trophy following a 3-1 win against Chennaiyin FC in the final held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Saturday becoming the first team to win three titles.

Javier Hernandez (10’) and Edu Garcia (48’) put ATK in the driving seat but Nerijus Valskis (69’) reduced their advantage to set up a tense end to the contest. Hernandez scored another in injury time (90+4’) to confirm a record third title.

Antonio Habas became the first coach to win two ISL titles as manager having guided ATK to their first triumph in 2014.

Chennaiyin who made a remarkable comeback to reach the final after the poor start had seven shots on the ATK goal but were thwarted by an inspired Arindam Bhattacharja as they went down fighting.

Twitter hailed the new champions of India but also had praise for losing finalists Chennaiyin who gave it their all in the final.

Here are some of the best reactions:

They were the 1st champions, 1st to win the #HeroISL twice and now the 1st and only team to win the @IndSuperLeague 3 times! They were the 1st team to score in the history of ISL, 1st to score this season and 1st to beat Chennai in a #HeroISLFinal . Well done CHAMPIONS @ATKFC! 🙌 — Anant Tyagi (@AnanTyagi_) March 14, 2020

Congratulations @ATKFC for achieving that so desired by all, and reaching the third star ⭐️

On the other hand, congratulate @ChennaiyinFC on his comeback and his excellent performance on this @IndSuperLeague — Fede Gallego⚽ (@Fedegallego) March 14, 2020

Congrats ATK!! Quality football throughout🏆. Let’s not forget Chennaiyins road to the final though. One hell of a turnaround!! #HeroISLFinal — Darren Caldeira (@darrencaldeira) March 14, 2020