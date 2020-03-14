ATK lifted the 2019-’20 Indian Super League trophy following a 3-1 win against Chennaiyin FC in the final held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Saturday becoming the first team to win three titles.
Javier Hernandez (10’) and Edu Garcia (48’) put ATK in the driving seat but Nerijus Valskis (69’) reduced their advantage to set up a tense end to the contest. Hernandez scored another in injury time (90+4’) to confirm a record third title.
Antonio Habas became the first coach to win two ISL titles as manager having guided ATK to their first triumph in 2014.
Chennaiyin who made a remarkable comeback to reach the final after the poor start had seven shots on the ATK goal but were thwarted by an inspired Arindam Bhattacharja as they went down fighting.
Twitter hailed the new champions of India but also had praise for losing finalists Chennaiyin who gave it their all in the final.
