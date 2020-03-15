Mahendra Singh Dhoni has returned home from Chennai as the start of this year’s Indian Premier League season has been pushed ahead till at least April 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The former India captain was in Chennai since the first week of March to prepare for IPL 2020. The three-time champions had a number of training sessions at the Chepauk with thousands of fans in attendance.

Chennai Super Kings posted a video on social media on Saturday, in which Dhoni can be seen bidding adieu to players, officials and fans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The healthcare guidelines being shared extensively, with regards to Covid-19, were not really considered as ‘Thala’ shook hands, signed autographs and interacted with his fans.

“It has become your home, sir!” Keep whistling, as #Thala Dhoni bids a short adieu to #AnbuDen,” CSK’s post read.

"It has become your home sir!" Keep whistling, as #Thala Dhoni bids a short adieu to #AnbuDen. 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/XUx3Lw4cpH — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 14, 2020

The 13th edition of IPL, scheduled to start on 29 March, has been suspended till 15 April in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed on Friday.

The board said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure. “The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience,” secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

“The BCCI will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard.”

It is worth noting that the government had issued a fresh advisory with a ban on all existing foreign visas, except a few categories like diplomatic and employment, till April 15 in the wake of new positive cases of a novel coronavirus in the country.