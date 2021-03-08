Sunrisers Hyderabad will start their Indian Premier League 2021 campaign against fellow former champions Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on 11 April, in what will be the third match of the season.

With teams playing their fixtures at neutral venues, SRH start their season with five matches in Chennai followed by four in Delhi which could be music to the ears of Rashid Khan and the rest of their spinners. Their next three matches will be played in Kolkata before two games in Bengaluru. Their league season will start and end with a match against KKR.

Interestingly, their final match being on May 21 means these two teams will close their campaign while DC and CSK have two matches remaining.

The David Warner-led side finished 2020 season in the playoffs after a defeat against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2.

IPL 2021 will begin on April 9 in Chennai. The tournament was held in the United Arab Emirates in 2020, but its 14th edition this year will be played across six Indian venues.

“The IPL this year at home will be played behind closed doors to begin with and a call on allowing spectators will be taken at a later stage of the tournament,” Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

Ahmedabad will host the playoffs as well as the final on May 30. The eight teams will play all their matches at neutral venues, with no one having home advantage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bangalore will host 10 matches each, while Ahmedabad and Delhi will share eight games each. The league will kick off in Chennai with a clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2021 SRH schedule # Date Team1 Team 2 VENUE DAY TIME 3 11-Apr SRH KKR Chennai SUN 7:30 PM 6 14-Apr SRH RCB Chennai WED 7:30 PM 9 17-Apr MI SRH Chennai SAT 7:30 PM 14 21-Apr PBKS SRH Chennai WED 3:30 PM 20 25-Apr SRH DC Chennai SUN 7:30 PM 23 28-Apr CSK SRH Delhi WED 7:30 PM 28 2-May RR SRH Delhi SUN 3:30 PM 31 4-May SRH MI Delhi TUE 7:30 PM 34 7-May SRH CSK Delhi FRI 7:30 PM 38 9-May RCB SRH Kolkata SUN 7:30 PM 43 13-May SRH RR Kolkata THU 7:30 PM 48 17-May DC SRH Kolkata MON 7:30 PM 50 19-May SRH PBKS Bengaluru WED 7:30 PM 52 21-May KKR SRH Bengaluru FRI 3:30 PM

