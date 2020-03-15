Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen defeated Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien-chen 21-13, 21-14 in the final to bag his first title at the All England Badminton Championships on Sunday.

Axelsen, who won the Barcelona Masters and the Indonesia Open recently, had finished runner-up to Kento Momota last year but secured the title this time after a dominant performance.

The world No 7 had earlier defeated Lee Zii Jia 17-21, 21-13, 21-19 in the semi-finals and looked in complete control in the summit clash on Sunday. Tien-chen, the world No 2, struggled to hit top gear and made plenty of errors in what turned out to be a fairly one-sided 46-minute contest.

In the women’s doubles final, the Japanese pair of Yuki Fukishima and Sayaka Hirota defeated China’s Du Yue and Li Yin Hui 21-13, 21-15 in 46 minutes to lift the title.

The mixes doubles final saw Indonesia’s Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti beat Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai 21-15, 17-21, 21-8.

Advantage Axelsen!



The Great Dane takes a one game lead against CTC...#YAE20 pic.twitter.com/yrYAvbNv0d — 🏆 Yonex All England Badminton Championships 🏆 (@YonexAllEngland) March 15, 2020

🔊 "And the 21 year wait is over!"@ViktorAxelsen follows in the footsteps of Gade, Frost and Kops & secures his first All England 🔥



One of the greats?#YAE20 pic.twitter.com/ie2C4e60Hb — 🏆 Yonex All England Badminton Championships 🏆 (@YonexAllEngland) March 15, 2020