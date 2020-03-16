Hockey India postponed the national championships for Junior and Sub Junior categories for both men and women on Monday that were to begin from April 10 across the country due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
The federation announced new dates for the competition but refused to commit if the tournaments will go ahead on those dates in case the situation doesn’t improve.
“Keeping in mind the safety of the players, Hockey India has taken a decision to postpone the annual National Championships for Junior, Sub-Junior Men and Women categories,” Hockey India President Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad said.
“Although we have announced the new dates for these National Championships, Hockey India will continue to monitor and evaluate the Covid19 situation in India and we will be prepared for any scenario. At this moment, we would like to thank the Host and Member Units who have been extremely cooperative to accommodate the request to postpone and are being flexible,” he added.
Here are the new dates of the tournaments:
1. 10th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2020 (B Div)
Ranchi, Jharkhand, India which was scheduled for (10 April to 20 April 2020) will now be held from April 29 to May 09 2020
2. 10th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2020 (B Div)
Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India which was scheduled for (15th April to 26 April) will now be held from May 14 to May 21 2020
3. 10th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2020 (B Div)
Hisar, Haryana, India which was scheduled for (13 April to 24 April) will now be held from May 03 to May 14 2020
4. 10th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2020 (A Div)
Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India which was scheduled for (10 April to 17 April) will now be held from May 19 to May 30 2020
5. 10th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2020 (A Div)
Ranchi, Jharkhand, India which was scheduled for (18 April to 28 April) will now be held from May 07 to May 17 2020
6. 10th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2020 (A Div)
Hisar, Haryana, India which was scheduled for (22 April to 3 May) will now be held from May 12 to May 23 2020
7. 10th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2020 (B Div)
Imphal, Manipur, India which was scheduled for (26 April to 3 May) will now be held from May 28 to June 04 2020
8. 10th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2020 (A Div)
Imphal, Manipur, India which was scheduled for (7 May to 17 May) will now be held from June 03 to June 13 2020