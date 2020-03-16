Hockey India postponed the national championships for Junior and Sub Junior categories for both men and women on Monday that were to begin from April 10 across the country due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The federation announced new dates for the competition but refused to commit if the tournaments will go ahead on those dates in case the situation doesn’t improve.

“Keeping in mind the safety of the players, Hockey India has taken a decision to postpone the annual National Championships for Junior, Sub-Junior Men and Women categories,” Hockey India President Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad said.

“Although we have announced the new dates for these National Championships, Hockey India will continue to monitor and evaluate the Covid19 situation in India and we will be prepared for any scenario. At this moment, we would like to thank the Host and Member Units who have been extremely cooperative to accommodate the request to postpone and are being flexible,” he added.

Here are the new dates of the tournaments: