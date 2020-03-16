Recently, the pages of Rahul Dravid’s legacy prompted a revisit by many Indian fans. It has been the case for a number of years now during March. The former captain’s steely 180 in Kolkata against Steve Waugh’s Australia, sharing a record 376-run partnership for the fifth wicket with VVS Laxman.

That effort has gone down in cricketing folklore as one of the greatest rescue acts. Not losing a wicket against a formidable bowling attack for an entire day is a feat that has has been passed on by the ones who watched the match. It was Laxman, on that that occasion, who stole the show with an epic 281. Since his retirement, Dravid has moved onto bigger things and is now one of the more sought after mentors in India.

Much like his playing days, he continues to enjoy plenty of fanfare and adulation. With the deadly coronavirus wreaking havoc around the world, a Twitter thread featuring Dravid went on to be a big hit among fans. It points out the precautions one needs to take to not catch the deadly virus.

Here’s is the Twitter thread.

How to fight Coronavirus: Lessons from Rahul Dravid. (A thread) pic.twitter.com/UYfWUTs4FO — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 16, 2020

The best way to avoid danger is to keep a distance pic.twitter.com/3h9osqZKtn — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 16, 2020

It’s important to have a clean and safe pair of hands pic.twitter.com/0XOC73rJvI — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 16, 2020

Don’t Panic. You can overcome the worst of the situations with patience pic.twitter.com/H3WZqZhIO6 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 16, 2020

Tough times don't last, tough men do pic.twitter.com/wgVJrx17IN — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 16, 2020

Be ready to work from a different place when needed pic.twitter.com/gxzfaULwFt — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 16, 2020

Call back your team members from offsite when you think the time is right, without worrying about someone’s personal milestones pic.twitter.com/pkAkhQXmVx — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 16, 2020