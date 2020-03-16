Ireland’s tour of Zimbabwe has been postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic, cricket chiefs announced on Monday.

The two sides were due to play three Twenty20 Internationals and three One-day Internationals next month. A joint statement from Cricket Ireland and Zimbabwe Cricket said a safety-first approach was required to protect the health of players, coaching staff and fans.

“We were looking forward to hosting Ireland in Bulawayo next month, but with the world in the throes of a public health emergency on a scale not witnessed in over a century, postponing the tour was the only reasonable decision,” said Zimbabwe Cricket managing director Givemore Makoni.

He said the aim was to reschedule the tour at a later date. Warren Deutrom, chief executive of Cricket Ireland, said the body had taken the advice of the Irish and British governments and it was the “only reasonable decision” in the circumstances.