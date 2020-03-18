The Laver Cup, the ATP-backed exhibition tournament between Team Europe and Team World, announced that the fourth edition of the event in Boston will go on as scheduled in September after the French Open’s postponement announcement on Tuesday.

The year’s second Grand Slam French Open has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will take place from September 20 to October 4, instead of from May 24 to June 7. The new dates puts the clay-court Major in direct clash with several ATP and WTA tournaments and the move to announce this decision without consultation has not gone down well with many players.

A statement released by the Laver Cup organisers, which is co-owned by Roger Federer’s management company Team8, said that they were also surprised by the decision but intend to host the sold-out event despite the clash.

Events during those weeks

ATP:

- Metz

- St. Peters

- Laver Cup

- Chengdu

- Sofia

- Zhuhai

(- Davis Cup the week before)

(-Tokyo and Beijing the week after...)



WTA

- Guangzhou

- Seoul

- Tokyo

- Wuhan (lol)

- Tashkent

(Hiroshima, Zhengzhou the week before)

(Beijing the week afrer) — José Morgado (@josemorgado) March 17, 2020

“This announcement came as a surprise to us and our partners – Tennis Australia, the USTA and the ATP. It raises many questions and we are assessing the situation. At this time, we want our fans, sponsors, broadcasters, staff, volunteers, players and the great city of Boston to know that we intend to hold Laver Cup 2020 as currently scheduled,” read the statement.

The 2020 edition of the Laver Cup is scheduled for 25 to 27 September in Boston. Federer has already committed to the event.