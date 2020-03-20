Former India Captain, Coach and Technical Director Pradip Kumar Banerjee, who was known better as PK Banerjee, died at a private hospital in Kolkata after a prolonged illness on Friday. He was 83.

Banerjee was an integral part of India’s gold medal-winning team in the 1962 Asian Games and even scored in the final against South Korea as India fought against all odds to script a historic 2-1 triumph in Jakarta.

He represented India in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics and played a pivotal role in the 4-2 victory against Australia in the quarter-finals where India eventually finish fourth. Furthermore, he captained the national team in the 1960 Rome Olympics and scored the equaliser against France to help India register a 1-1 draw.

He represented India in 36 official matches, wearing the captain’s armband in six of them. In the process, he scored 19 official goals for the country.

He was also the first Indian Footballer to receive the Arjuna Award (in 1961), and was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri Award in 1990. Banerjee was also bestowed with the Fifa Fairplay Award (in 1990), and the Fifa Centennial Order of Merit in 2004.

(Inputs from AIFF)

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the news of his death:

I would like to offer my heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr. PK Banerjee as well as to the entire Indian football fraternity.

He was a pioneer in every sense of the word, and his achievements will forever have a place in Indian footballing history. Rest in peace. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) March 20, 2020

We have had some wonderful memories. Thank you. RIP PK DA pic.twitter.com/rQPB1hxYZz — Bhaichung Bhutia (@bhaichung15) March 20, 2020

A legend and one of our greatest football player has left us today.

Rest in Peace PK Banerjee, Indian football will miss you.

My sincere condolences to members of his family and all his fans.@IndianFootball @IndiaSports #PKBanerjee #football #India pic.twitter.com/lcLoD9Uz5X — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) March 20, 2020

PK Banerjee's aura touched the lives of many beyond football wonderfully and beyond his generation effortlessly. Yes, he passed the test of time and will be enshrined as a legend.

Photographs: Courtesy Sport & Pastime Annual 1960, brought out by the publishers of The Hindu. pic.twitter.com/jn9bSQIjqy — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) March 20, 2020

1) Pradip Kumar "PK" Banerjee, legendary Footballer & Coach dies at 83. 🙏



At his peak in early 60s, he was one of the best in Asia. Won gold medal for India in football at 1962 Jakarta Asian Games.



(Below is PK Banerjee with legendary Chuni Goswami & Balaram in early 60s). pic.twitter.com/9SkeHZCtxa — অবান (@Aban__Ind) March 20, 2020

PK Banerjee's unparalleled contribution to Indian football will be etched in our memories & he will continue to serve as an inspiration for generations to come.



Condolences to fans, family and the sporting fraternity for this irreparable loss. (2/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 20, 2020

Very sad news about PK Banerjee. Immensely knowledgeable about sports and football. Also one of East Bengal's finest coaches.



Once when asked about his liquor preference at a party, he said, "Bangla theke scotch, shob choley." ("From country liquor to scotch, everything goes") — Maganlal (@Maganlal1303) March 20, 2020

One of the greats of Indian football PK Banerjee is no more.. once did a memorable tv show with him.. was an encyclopaedia on the sport and spoke on football with an infectious passion. long before the ISL, Chetri, Bhutia, there was PK.. RIP — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) March 20, 2020

Extremely saddened to hear about the passing away of Legendary P.K.Banerjee. One of the greats of the Indian Football. His contribution towards #IndianFootball will never be forgotten. Rest in Peace. #PKBanerjee #RIP pic.twitter.com/8vFffM3YDx — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) March 20, 2020

My first interaction with PK Banerjee was a pretty amusing one. We were at a hotel in Delhi, about to inaugurate the NFL season for 2006, when I felt a tap on my shoulder from behind, and the words, "Dear, you will not know me, but I know you very well." — Debayan Sen (@debayansen) March 20, 2020

PK Banerjee, Indian football legend, passes away at 83 #PKBanerjee pic.twitter.com/ozLXbiVqkz — Vikas Bhadauriya (@Vikas7Bhadauria) March 20, 2020

During his 12 year spell serving the @IndianFootball squad, PK Banerjee scored goals against teams like France, Australia, South Korea, Japan



The goal against France came at 1960 Olympics. That's the only time we've held them and the last point we earned at Olympics #RIP #Legend — Chiranjit Ojha (@ChiranjitOjha) March 20, 2020

I will always remember late Shri PK Banerjee da with whom I worked closely for two years during my stint with AIFF.



A great human being, I have a very fond memory of him and I still remember his call from Pakistan during a friendly series in 2005 where he had some issues. 1/2 — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) March 20, 2020

RIP PK banerjee...sad day for Indian football fans.. EB MB derby led by PK and Amal da was the pinnacle of Indian football in the late 90s #RIPPKBanerjee#EB#lalholud — Ayooooon! (@ajoodhojoo) March 20, 2020

Rest in peace PK Banerjee, one of the greatest to ever grace Indian football.



Heard a lot of his iconic stories from my dad that were passed on to him by my grandfather, a huge loss to the sport.#IndianFootball #RIPPKBanerjee — Abhranil Roy (@BeerOfBukowski) March 20, 2020

PK Banerjee RIP. Took me back to Mile Sur Mera...Where he gets off last from India's first metro pushing back an almost non-existent mop of hair. He was a true natl sports hero, carried all virtues of amateur sport and was a genuine person! — Ananth Narayanan (@ananthanarayan) March 20, 2020

That dreaded 20th March! #IndianFootball legend PK Banerjee breathes his last on the same day as Krishanu Dey - who left us in tears 17 years ago! Huge loss!#RIPPKBanerjee #IndianFootball — Debapriya Deb (@debapriya_deb) March 20, 2020

All of us at Mumbai City FC are deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of PK Banerjee, an absolute legend in the annals of Indian sport.



Truly, a huge loss for the nation's footballing fraternity. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Vel2Eq2sE2 — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) March 20, 2020

An absolute legend of Indian football is lost today, leaving behind an immortal and glorious legacy. RIP PK Banerjee. #IndianFootball — Pulasta Dhar (@TheFalseNo9) March 20, 2020

PK Banerjee is no more. Rest in pride , our hero ! You served the game well, you served the country well! 🇮🇳 Forever in our hearts 💙 💙 — Blue Pilgrims 🇮🇳 (@BluePilgrims) March 20, 2020

RIP PK Banerjee Sir🙏🙏Great legend..Fantastic coach..We will miss you Sir💐 pic.twitter.com/xK3b6JUzx1 — RamanVijayan (@vijayan04) March 20, 2020

The legend PK Banerjee is no more. He passed away at 208pm. He will forever remain immortal in the annals of Indian sport and was a very close relative. My mom who is 71 obviously wanted to go but can’t given the situation. These are real hard times. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) March 20, 2020

Heartfelt condolences from everyone at #ChennaiyinFC on the sad demise of legendary Indian footballer PK Banerjee. 🙏🏽 May his soul rest in peace. https://t.co/B9GeXF8CiG — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) March 20, 2020

The BFC family joins the Indian football fraternity in mourning the loss of pioneer and legendary footballer, Pradip Kumar Banerjee. Mr. Banerjee was part of the victorious 1962 Asian Games team and also led India at the 1960 Rome Olympics. pic.twitter.com/gCifTPiQmY — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) March 20, 2020