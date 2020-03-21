Indian boxer and Rajya Sabha member MC Mary Kom broke the mandatory 14-day quarantine protocol which has been put in place by the World Health Organisation and Indian government in wake of the coronavirus pandemic after returning from Jordan.

The Indian boxing team, returning from the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Jordan, was to be home-quarantined in view of the threat even though all the members had got the necessary health clearances, the Boxing Federation of India had said on 12 March. Mary Kom returned home the next day and was self-isolating at her Delhi residence.

President Kovind hosted Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for breakfast at Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning. pic.twitter.com/Rou6GLrSHH — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 18, 2020

However, on March 18, she attended the breakfast hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. There were Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan present as well. Photographs of the same were shared on the President’s Twitter account.

BJP lawmaker Dushyant Singh, who came in contact with coronavirus positive Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor at a party, was also there at the President’’s House. Singh is now in self-quarantine.

Mary Kom has admitted that she attended the President’s event in a statement.

MC Mary Kom: I am home since I came back from Jordan. I only attended the President's event and did not meet BJP MP Dushyant Singh or shake hands with him at all. My quarantine after Jordan ends, but I’m going to be at home only for the next 3-4 days. (File pic) #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/itEfFuzWGO — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2020

The precautionary measure was necessitated by a training trip to Italy before landing in Jordan even though the entire Indian team got Covid-19 negative certificates from the IOC.