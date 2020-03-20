Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor on Friday announced that she has tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The “Baby Doll” singer is the first Indian celebrity to have contracted COVID-19. As many as 223 people have tested positive for the virus so far in India, four of whom have died.

“For the past 4 [four] days, I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19,” the 41-year-old singer announced on social media platform Instagram. “My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well.”

She has now been admitted to the King George’s Medical University Hospital in Lucknow, according to India Today. Kapoor did not quarantine herself after returning from London and instead attended several parties, according to reports. “Kanika has attended three parties after her arrival,” her father Rajiv Kapoor said. “She came in contact with around 350 to 400 people in three parties. Along with Kanika, we are also in isolation.”

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, her son Dushyant Singh, and some other top Uttar Pradesh government officials were among the people who had met Kapoor. Raje announced on Friday evening that she and her son were quarantining themselves and taking all precautions.

Congress leader Jitin Prasada and Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, who were also present at events attended by Kapoor, have gone into self-quarantine, ANI reported.

While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest.



As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we're taking all necessary precautions.

Dushyant Singh was among MPs from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan who met President Ram Nath Kovind a few days ago.

Dushyant Singh was among MPs from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan who met President Ram Nath Kovind a few days ago.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien has gone into self-isolation because he was sitting next to Dushyant Singh for two hours on March 18.

My statement on video.



Am on self-isolation and following all protocol, as I was sitting right next to MP Dushyant for two hours at a #Parliament meeting on March 18. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/vX01w9o1D8 — Citizen Derek | নাগরিক ডেরেক (@derekobrienmp) March 20, 2020

Kapoor claimed that she was scanned at the Lucknow airport “as per normal procedure” 10 days ago when she returned from the United Kingdom and that the symptoms developed only four days ago. “At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self-isolation and get tested if you have the signs,” she added. “I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives.”

Kapoor was one of four cases reported from Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The number of cases in India rose by 50 on Friday, registering the largest single-day spike.