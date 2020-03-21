Indian boxing great MC Mary Kom who returned from the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Jordan broke the mandatory 14-day quarantine protocol by the World Health Organisation and Indian government as she attended a breakfast meet for Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan hosted by Ramnath Kovind, the President of India on March 18.
BJP lawmaker Dushyant Singh, who came in contact with coronavirus positive Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor at a party, was also there at the President’’s House. Singh is now in self-quarantine.
Twitter called out the irresponsible act of the six-time world champions while also questioning the timing of the breakfast meeting organised the President.
Here’s a look at some of the reactions:
Some Twitter users also questioned whether the President should be hosting a breakfast party during such circumstances.