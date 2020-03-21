Indian boxing great MC Mary Kom who returned from the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Jordan broke the mandatory 14-day quarantine protocol by the World Health Organisation and Indian government as she attended a breakfast meet for Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan hosted by Ramnath Kovind, the President of India on March 18.

BJP lawmaker Dushyant Singh, who came in contact with coronavirus positive Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor at a party, was also there at the President’’s House. Singh is now in self-quarantine.

Twitter called out the irresponsible act of the six-time world champions while also questioning the timing of the breakfast meeting organised the President.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions:

This is highly irresponsible...Very bad... https://t.co/MnqTELnAHQ — GUNJAN BHASKER (@gun_bha2000) March 21, 2020

India is setting wrong precedents. Mary Kom had returned home March 13 and was supposed to be in self-isolation for a minimum of 14 days amid the ongoing #coronavirus pandemic. However, on March 18, she attended the breakfast hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind. #DigitalIndia pic.twitter.com/HChD6ys1w4 — Digital Police- Legal Tech And Tech Law Project (@_DigitalPolice) March 21, 2020

Country is under threat since educated people like #kanikakapur and #marykom have not followed protocol and infected many politicians and industry personals. So other infected people might have done worst by now #CoronaChainScare — Rahul (@Rahul91824759) March 21, 2020

Talking about Stupidity,



Mary Kom returned from Italy on March 13 breaks quarantine protocol.

She attended breakfast hosted by President Kovind on March 18.



Even the first citizen of this country is not safe right now. — ◢◤ (@atdc_04) March 21, 2020

Mary Kom broke quarantine protocol to attend an event hosted by the President. Why do all the affluent people wanna infect the ministry? @MangteC where is your patriotism now? #MaryKom — Rohan Chhokra (@Chhokraa) March 21, 2020

Oh come on ....oh god pls pls help these ppl what are they doing. @MangteC @PMOIndia https://t.co/0my7pAP4qr — Digvijaay Sharrma (@digvijaay46) March 21, 2020

This is absolutely irresponsible and unacceptable. #MaryKom should have been the last person to do this. Millions look up to her. Very very disappointing. #CoronavirusOutbreakindia https://t.co/k0ufRQMCjB — Anindya Dutta (@Cric_Writer) March 21, 2020

Some Twitter users also questioned whether the President should be hosting a breakfast party during such circumstances.

But why is Rashtrapati Bhawan holding these events? https://t.co/r77sxKdHks — Arjun Kumar (@Hiddenheritage) March 21, 2020