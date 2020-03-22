The people of India observed a “janata curfew” as millions of citizens across India stayed at home on Sunday, heeding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to self-isolate themselves between 7 am and 9 pm to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

While the curfew was voluntary and not an outright ban on movement of people, streets across India were empty. Along with the voluntary curfew, people even showed their appreciation for those working in the frontline to fight the coronavirus – like doctors, nurses, scientists, policemen, volunteers, etc.

As was suggested by Modi in his address to the nation last week, people stood on their balconies and near windows at 5 pm on Sunday and clapped their hands and banged utensils for five minutes, as a mark of respect to those helping the needy in these difficult times.

Many of the country’s leading sportspersons took part in this as well, sharing videos and messages on social media in support of the cause.

Here are some of those posts:

Today India came together even while staying in our homes.



While we are at home there are many who are selflessly performing their duties.



Thank you to each one of you for putting us before yourself.



The discipline & commitment we showed today needs to continue.#JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/Cda4z9L4R7 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 22, 2020

Salute to all those who are working tirelessly 👏👏 What a feeling to see india on a united front against this battle.!! 🇮🇳🙏 #Covid_19india pic.twitter.com/yCsEUF0iAk — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) March 22, 2020

UNBELIEVABLE!



No words to describe such unanimous support for #JantaCurfew!



Proud of my countrymen!



I thank all those working tirelessly to keep us safe from the bottom of my heart! 🙏 Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 22, 2020

Thank you to everyone working round the clock to keep us safe . So good to see the entire country united . I hope we stay united always. #CoronavirusPandemic #JanataCurfew #JaiHind — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) March 22, 2020

Big Big Thank you to all doctors,nurses,bankers,police,Cisf,chemists, and everyone who r risking their lives to save many lives...well done India for obeying this janta curfew.. please keep safe and let’s pray for everyone’s well being 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️ 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/L4QpiXpojQ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 22, 2020

A big Salute to all the warriors who are working tirelessly .

May this pass soon and may there be peace, peace and peace.

Om Shanti Shantih — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 22, 2020

Saluting our heroes who are working day and night to protect us from Covid-19. #SaluteCoronaFighters #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/nYk0FYfKVg — Manika Batra (@manikabatra_TT) March 22, 2020

Out in the balcony to thank one and all who are leaving no stone unturned to make India Corona free. 👏🏼👏🏼🇮🇳#JantaCurfew #5baje5minute #Covid_19india pic.twitter.com/q9Lajfn1j2 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 22, 2020

Look at them carefully, they are India's fastest, strongest top athletes including the Indian Hockey team joining millions on the appeal of PM @narendramodi ji to express deep gratitude towards all those who are struggling to fight Coronavirus.#IndiaFightsCorona #JantaCurfew https://t.co/Wl2PmFEnqy pic.twitter.com/lZQPA5XWeS — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 22, 2020

Interestingly, there was also a Twitter thread rating the sportsmen for their efforts: