The people of India observed a “janata curfew” as millions of citizens across India stayed at home on Sunday, heeding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to self-isolate themselves between 7 am and 9 pm to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.
While the curfew was voluntary and not an outright ban on movement of people, streets across India were empty. Along with the voluntary curfew, people even showed their appreciation for those working in the frontline to fight the coronavirus – like doctors, nurses, scientists, policemen, volunteers, etc.
As was suggested by Modi in his address to the nation last week, people stood on their balconies and near windows at 5 pm on Sunday and clapped their hands and banged utensils for five minutes, as a mark of respect to those helping the needy in these difficult times.
Many of the country’s leading sportspersons took part in this as well, sharing videos and messages on social media in support of the cause.
Here are some of those posts:
Interestingly, there was also a Twitter thread rating the sportsmen for their efforts: