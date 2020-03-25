England’s Jofra Archer gained plenty of attention last year (not just for his intimidating fast bowling) during the ODI World Cup for having a tweet for absolutely every occasion. And on Tuesday night, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a country-wide 21-day curfew in India, an old Archer tweet was trending once again.
Due to the growing concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian government has announced a 21-day lockdown to control the spread of the disease. And lo and behold, Archer had a tweet for that too.
A tweet by the 24-year-old from October 23, 2017 read: “3 weeks at home isn’t enough” started going viral after a Twitter user @absycric posted a screenshot.
This post, which originally had bare minimum interaction on Twitter, soon went viral as users doffed their hats to ‘Jofra, the soothsayer’.
