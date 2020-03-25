England’s Jofra Archer gained plenty of attention last year (not just for his intimidating fast bowling) during the ODI World Cup for having a tweet for absolutely every occasion. And on Tuesday night, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a country-wide 21-day curfew in India, an old Archer tweet was trending once again.

Due to the growing concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian government has announced a 21-day lockdown to control the spread of the disease. And lo and behold, Archer had a tweet for that too.

A tweet by the 24-year-old from October 23, 2017 read: “3 weeks at home isn’t enough” started going viral after a Twitter user @absycric posted a screenshot.

3 weeks at home isn’t enough 🙄 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) October 23, 2017

This post, which originally had bare minimum interaction on Twitter, soon went viral as users doffed their hats to ‘Jofra, the soothsayer’.

Here are some reactions:

Of course there is a tweet pic.twitter.com/gBp1AvSql4 — absy (@absycric) March 24, 2020

I don't follow cricket and don't know much about Jofra Archer.



But he has a tweet for every damn occasion. It's bloody eerie. https://t.co/UtqhlDuo5A — Vijay.R.B (@TheBaronVj) March 24, 2020

Given his track record, what every right thinking person should be doing is scrolling down Jofra's timeline very very carefully. Our future is in there somewhere. https://t.co/hVLohSKHHQ — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) March 24, 2020

Jofra Archer - the modern day Simpsons pic.twitter.com/cTIAv0fFap — R Rishi Bharadwaj (@RRishiBharadwaj) March 24, 2020

Sir Jofra Archer knew this already. https://t.co/ov3WDP9WLU — Doctor Outsider (@QuirkySeelie) March 21, 2020

Not again 😭😭😂

Lord Jofra 😱

He tweeted this in 2017 pic.twitter.com/1TbSHJ5u2d — Anantarya ( Rashamian ❤ Solo Rashamian 💞) (@Anantar35018436) March 24, 2020

Jofra Archer is seriously a time traveler 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ajay1YMNBc — Rajesh (@iamrajesshh) March 24, 2020