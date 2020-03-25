The Badminton World Federation has agreed to find a fair solution to the qualification of shuttlers for Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, which were postponed on Tuesday in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

BWF has also agreed to look at the possibility of freezing the world rankings of players with badminton events currently suspended.

“BWF will review any impacts on the Olympic and Paralympic qualification system to ensure a fair solution is found to qualify players for the postponed Games,” the federation said in a statement.

“BWF, in the short-term, is also looking into the possibility of freezing World Rankings until international tournaments start again. However, we are still working on the technical solution to ensure the freezing and eventual un-freezing of World Rankings works fairly for all players and we will announce this shortly,” the statement added.

Shuttlers in the singles competition have to be inside top-16 of world rankings to qualify for the Olympics. In doubles, a country can field one pair if they are in the top 16 and two if both pairs are in the top eight.

The BWF had earlier this month suspended all the HSBC BWF World Tour and other tournaments from March 16 to April 12 before further suspending five more tournaments which included the three continental championships falling inside the the April 26 deadline for Olympic qualification.

But now with the International Olympic Committee postponing the Olympics to next year, a few Indian players believed it was time BWF immediately freezes the ranking.

Here’s the BWF statement in full: