The Badminton World Federation has agreed to find a fair solution to the qualification of shuttlers for Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, which were postponed on Tuesday in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

BWF has also agreed to look at the possibility of freezing the world rankings of players with badminton events currently suspended.

“BWF will review any impacts on the Olympic and Paralympic qualification system to ensure a fair solution is found to qualify players for the postponed Games,” the federation said in a statement.

“BWF, in the short-term, is also looking into the possibility of freezing World Rankings until international tournaments start again. However, we are still working on the technical solution to ensure the freezing and eventual un-freezing of World Rankings works fairly for all players and we will announce this shortly,” the statement added.

The BWF had suspended all World Tour events post the All England Championships due to the coronavirus pandemic and there were calls for the extension of the Olympic qualification period which falls on April 28.

But now with the International Olympic Committee postponing the Olympics to next year, a few Indian players believed it was time BWF immediately freeze the ranking.

Here’s the BWF statement in full: