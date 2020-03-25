Roger Federer and wife Mirka on Wednesday announced a donation of nearly $1.02 million to vulnerable families affected by the coronavirus outbreak in Switzerland.

“These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind,” Federer posted on his social media accounts.

“Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs ($1.02 million) for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland. Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis. Stay healthy,” he added.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Switzerland reached 10,000 on Wednesday. More than one billion Indians went into lockdown, leaving a third of the planet now under orders to stay at home, as the United States vowed to spend $2 trillion to counter the economic harm of the coronavirus.

Europe remains at the heart of the epidemic, with first Italy and now Spain’s death toll overtaking that of China, while Britain’s Prince Charles became the latest prominent figure to test positive for the Covid-19 disease.

Federer is currently in rehab as he had undergone surgery to resolve a longstanding knee problem. He had said he would be out of action until after the French Open, which has since been postponed to September due to the pandemic.

The 20-times Grand Slam winner had revealed on his Facebook account that he underwent surgery in Switzerland and would miss a string of tournaments. Federer, who has amassed 103 career titles, explained that he had intended to avoid surgery if possible but the problem in his right knee refused to go away.