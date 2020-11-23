The Undertaker officially retired from WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) after a legendary career that spanned 30 years. The professional wrestler, whose real name is Mark Calaway, bid farewell to the WWE Universe at Survivor Series on Sunday night.
He is a multiple WWE and World Heavyweight Champion, a six-time tag team titleholder and a Royal Rumble winner in 2007. He has also been part of many WWE firsts, including the first-ever Casket Match at Survivor Series 1992, the first-ever Buried Alive match in 1996 and the inaugural Hell in a Cell Match in October 1997.
Although WWE is not considered a real sport, the action and the protagonists achieved fame and global following just like popular sportspersons and Undertaker was one of the biggest stars for the fan base. The menacing wrestler with his trademark black outfit, long hair and the coffin allegory was a fan favourite for many all over the world and India as well.
How The Undertaker was an integral part of growing up in the 1990s
Some of the biggest names came to WWE ThunderDome to bid farewell to the star. Shane McMahon, Big Show, JBL, Jeff Hardy, Mick Foley, The Godfather, The Godwinns, Savio Vega, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, Ric Flair, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and Kane were among the stars present. It was an emotional moment for fans all over, even though the actual event was held without spectators present due to the corornavirus pandemic.
Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to Undertaker’s final farewell