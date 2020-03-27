Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar joined the list of Indian athletes including wrestler Bajrang Punia, sprinter Hima Das, shuttler PV Sindhu, and BCCI President Sourav Gangully to have come forward to provide financial aid to fight the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far claimed 17 Indian lives and led to a 21-day national lockdown.

Tendulkar on Friday donated Rs 50 lakh to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

“Sachin Tendulkar decided to contribute Rs 25 lakh each to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in his bid to join the fight against COVID-19. It was his decision that he wanted to contribute to both funds,” a source privy to the development, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Tendulkar’s donation is so far one of the biggest contribution among India’s leading sportspersons, some of whom have pledged their salaries while a few others have donated medical equipment to fight the dreaded outbreak, which has caused more than 24,000 deaths globally.

Among other prominent cricketers, the Pathan brothers – Irfan and Yusuf – have donated 4000 face masks to Baroda police and health department while Mahendra Singh Dhoni, through a Pune based NGO, made a contribution of Rs 1 lakh.

Hima Das has donated her one month’s salary to the Assam government to help the state combat the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic. Das, an Asian Games gold-medallist besides being an under-20 world champion in 400m, is employed with PSU major Indian Oil as an HR officer in Guwahati.

The Assam Cricket Association offered to convert its Barsapara Stadium premises into a quarantine centre as the state government braced up for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus outbreak has infected over 500,000 people worldwide while causing over 24,000 deaths. In India, the number of cases has surpassed the 700-mark with 17 people succumbing to the disease.

